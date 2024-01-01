Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested for DWI after they say she...
Officials: Woman arrested for DWI after refusing to stop for Carson County deputy
One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions...
Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads
Logan Lose, 16, was supposed to fly to Cleveland. Instead, he took the wrong flight and ended...
16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact
City of Amarillo needing volunteers for Point-In-Time Count
City of Amarillo needing volunteers for Point-In-Time Count