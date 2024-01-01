A Couple of Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A chance for rain of mixed precipitation Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and next Monday. Several weak storm systems will move across the Panhandle the next few days. Rain chances come later in the day and mainly across the southern Panhandle on Tuesday. A stronger storm will bring and chance for a wintry mix later in the week. The exact path of the storm is still uncertain and will determine the precipitation type. Significant impacts are not expected at this time and snow is more likely across the northern part of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. By early next week there is another chance for a wintry mix. Temperatures will hover near and below average, in the low 50s, into early next week.

