Cool to Start off the New Year

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday and first day of 2024! We’ll kick off the new year with some cool temperatures and intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs building into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. While today will be dry, tomorrow will feature a couple of scattered showers toward the south part of the area. Wednesday and Thursday look dry before another system approaches us Friday and into the weekend, giving us another possible chance for some precipitation. Highs look to stay fairly seasonable through the end of the week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

