City of Amarillo needing volunteers for Point-In-Time Count

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for volunteers to help with their Point-In-Time (PIT) Count on Friday, January 26 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help record a 24-hour snapshot of individuals experiencing homelessness in Amarillo.

Volunteer participation will help the city to assess effectiveness of HUD programs and policies.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.