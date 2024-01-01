City of Amarillo accepting applications for Mural Grant Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is accepting applications for its Mural Grant Program until Jan. 22.

According to the City of Amarillo website, the city seeks to award a total of $30,000 among five areas, including the four quadrants of the city and the central business district.

The program aims to help enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight and encourage tourism.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 22. Murals must be completed by August 15, 2024.

To apply for the Mural Grant Program, visit the City of Amarillo website.

