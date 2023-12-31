Tascosa girls and Canyon boys come away with championship wins for 3rd annual Tatum Tough Tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Day three of the Tatum Tough Tournament came to a close on Saturday as two teams repeated as tournament champions on the boys and girls side of the bracket.

The Tascosa Lady Rebels defeated the Canyon Lady Eagles for the second year, 49-43 to go back-to-back.

The Canyon Eagles finished off the day with a huge win over the Childress Bobcats 56-26 to go win the championship for a third year in a row.

Consolation Games:

Girls- Round Rock McNeil 38 Robinson 41

Boys- Clarendon 64 Follett 34

3rd Place Games:

Girls- El Paso Americas 55 Godley 49

Boys- Brownfield 50 Nazareth 41

