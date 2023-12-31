Grow with Us
Dease's 16 help Texas A&M-CC take down Schreiner 84-61

Led by Owen Dease's 16 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the Schreiner Mountaineers 84-61
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Owen Dease’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Schreiner 84-61 on Saturday night.

Dease also added six rebounds for the Islanders (7-6). Garry Clark scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade was 4-of-4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Rodney Hunter led the way for the Mountaineers with 10 points. Schreiner also got nine points each from Jalen Ned and Marcus Villarreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

