Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cool to Start Off 2024

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re wanting to celebrate the new year outside tonight, be sure to bundle up since temperatures will be fairly chilly. We’ll see temperatures stay steady right around average for a good portion of the upcoming work week. Tuesday will feature the chance of a few scattered rain and snow showers, especially early in the day, but it likely won’t amount to much; most will probably stay dry. As for Friday, our eye is on a more potent system that could bring a more impactful amount of rain and/or snow for the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions...
Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023

Latest News

New Year's Eve Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Cool Close to the Year
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Another Cool Stretch of Weather
Saturday Outlook with Tanner