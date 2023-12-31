Cool to Start Off 2024

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re wanting to celebrate the new year outside tonight, be sure to bundle up since temperatures will be fairly chilly. We’ll see temperatures stay steady right around average for a good portion of the upcoming work week. Tuesday will feature the chance of a few scattered rain and snow showers, especially early in the day, but it likely won’t amount to much; most will probably stay dry. As for Friday, our eye is on a more potent system that could bring a more impactful amount of rain and/or snow for the area.

