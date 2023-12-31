Grow with Us
A Cool Close to the Year

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Thanks to a cold front moving through last night, temperatures today will be much cooler, building into the mid to upper 40′s. If you’re wanting to celebrate the new year outside tonight, be sure to bundle up since temperatures will be fairly chilly. We’ll see temperatures stay steady right around average for a good portion of the upcoming work week, with a couple chances of scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday and Friday.

