Brewer leads Texas A&M-Commerce against TCU after 22-point game

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce takes on the TCU Horned Frogs after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 130-53 victory against the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

The Horned Frogs are 6-0 on their home court. TCU leads the Big 12 averaging 43.3 points in the paint. Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 9.5.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks ninth in the Southland with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Brewer averaging 4.6.

TCU scores 86.5 points, 13.0 more per game than the 73.5 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Brewer is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 blocks for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

