Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some

FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults who live alone, according to a new study published earlier this week in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from China looked at data from nearly 8,000 people who were 50 or older.

They found pet ownership was associated with slower rates of decline in verbal cognition, verbal memory and fluency in those who lived alone, compared to those who live alone entirely without a pet.

The study authors, however, did not observe this association in those who lived with other people.

Previous studies have suggested there may be a link between living alone and an increase of anxiety and depression which can increase the risk of developing dementia.

Research has shown that losing the ability to find words is an early sign of dementia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions...
Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023

Latest News

Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
A clean slate awaits at the stroke of midnight for the next round of resolutions. (Source:...
Ways to ensure you stick to your New Year’s resolutions