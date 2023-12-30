Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Another Cool Stretch of Weather

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Today will likely be the warmest day we’ll see for a while with highs topping out in the 60′s for most of the area. Tomorrow will be much cooler thanks to a cold front moving though, dropping highs back down into the 40′s. Lows will likely be in the 20′s to ring in 2024 with New Year’s Day featuring below average highs as well. A chance for a stray rain or snow shower will be possible Tuesday, but most will remain dry.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee
Eleazar Suarez, sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door
Pedro Soto, right, Savanah's father, comforts Rachel Soto, left, Savanah's grandmother, at a...
Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warm Start Cool Finish
Warm Start Cool Finish
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warming Up