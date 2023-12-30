Another Cool Stretch of Weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Today will likely be the warmest day we’ll see for a while with highs topping out in the 60′s for most of the area. Tomorrow will be much cooler thanks to a cold front moving though, dropping highs back down into the 40′s. Lows will likely be in the 20′s to ring in 2024 with New Year’s Day featuring below average highs as well. A chance for a stray rain or snow shower will be possible Tuesday, but most will remain dry.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.