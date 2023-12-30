Amarillo police: 1 dead, another hospitalized after crash at Amarillo Blvd and Tennessee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash on Amarillo Boulevard West and Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:51 p.m., officers responded to the crash to find a red Chevrolet Suburban with extensive front distributed damage. Officers also found a Gray Nissan sedan with extensive damage.

Police say the Suburban was driving west on Amarillo Boulevard while the Nissan was driving east at a high-rate of speed.

Police say the front of the Suburban hit the passenger side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 26-year-old Kaylaa Kirkland, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Suburban received serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.