‘A year of rebuilding’: Take a look at the top stories of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 2023 has been a year of rebuilding and reuniting but it has also been a year of hardship and loss. This is a list of NewsChannel 10′s top stories of 2023.

3 dead, about 70 injured after tornado hit Perryton

In June a tornado passed through Perryton leaving three dead and over 70 injured.

Many mobile homes, houses, and businesses were damaged and agencies across the nation responded to help the community.

The town of Perryton is still working to recover.

Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘the deadliest barn fire for cattle’

In April over 18,000 cattle perished in a fire at the south fork dairy in Dimmitt.

The Animal Welfare Institute says the fire is by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall and the most devastating barn fire in Texas since they began tracking in 2013.

Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months

17-year-old Kiera Triplett went missing in July hopping the back fence and taking nothing with her.

Three months later in October, the girl was found safe.

245 people and 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo

In June severe flooding impacted the city of Amarillo causing damage to septic systems and overflowing playa lakes.

Over 200 people and over 50 pets were evacuated and several businesses closed down in the area of Olsen and Paramount.

TCFA says 4,000 cattle were lost in Circle Three feed yard flooding

Also in June, several communities were impacted by historic flooding including Hereford.

In Castro County 4,000 head of cattle were lost at Circle Three feed yard.

Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by a grand jury

In September police say an arsonist set fire to a Clovis Walmart causing $42 million worth of damage.

59-year-old Jimmy Guillen was charged with arson, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the tiger humanely euthanized after illness

In January the 19-year-old Bengal tiger Savannah was humanely euthanized by Amarillo Zoo staff.

She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and suffered from arthritis and kidney disease since 2021.

A bystander helps Amarillo police officer during a fight with a suspect

In August we saw the bravery of one man and how he may be the reason this officer wasn’t critically injured.

As the suspect started reaching for the officer’s gun a bystander jumped in to aid the officer and there were no major injuries.

River Road residents voiced concerns over the village for homeless veterans

In February River Road residents gathered voicing concerns over a tiny home village for homeless veterans.

Residents said the location isn’t the best with fireworks and a gun club that could trigger PTSD.

New in Amarillo: Over 45 businesses opened this year

Over the year there were several additions to our New in Amarillo segment including Natural Grocers which opened over the summer.

A 26-year-old Amarillo native buys a historic $3 million hotel

In February a local 26-year-old Matt Mars bought and revamped a historic hotel.

Matt Marrs opened Cactus Cove in June with new amenities like an indoor pickleball court.

Construction is underway for Buc-ee’s in Amarillo

In August construction started on Buc-ee’s in Amarillo.

It will be located on I-40 by Airport Boulevard and create 150 full-time jobs.

Amarillo man reunited with missing dog after 77 days

Also in August Jerry Lockhart was reunited with his border collie Cali after being separated for over two months.

Cali endured flooding, triple-digit temperatures, and severe weather and after 77 days made it back to her owner.

