Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy last Friday of 2023! Temperatures today will be milder than the previous few days, with highs building into the mid 50′s with lots of sunshine and calmer winds at about 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be even warmer where most of the area will hit the 60 degree mark. Thanks to a cold front, New Year’s Eve and Day will be cool once again with highs back down into the 40′s. Our next precipitation chance comes Tuesday next week where a few rain and snow showers will be possible.

