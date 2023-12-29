Warming Up and Cooling Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few very cold and windy days temperatures will rise into the weekend. Amarillo topped out in the 40s on Thursday, expect 50s on Friday and 60s Saturday. By Sunday a fresh cold air mass arrives and highs drop back into the 40s, where they stay through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be well below freezing, in the mid 20s for the next few days. There is no rain in the forecast, with a possible exception on Tuesday when a weak storm system could bring a few showers, right now mainly across the southern half of the Panhandle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.