Warmer to Close Out the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Thanks to the mid-latitude cyclone finally existing off toward the east, we’ll see temperatures finally warm into the 50′s today with lighter winds at 10-15 mph. Most of us will see dominant sunshine as well. As for tomorrow, we’ll see temperatures even warmer, where most of the area will warm into the 60′s; perfect weather for doing something outside! A cold front will move through Saturday night, cooling things back down just in time for the new year.

