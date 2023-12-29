Grow with Us
Warmer to Close Out the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Thanks to the mid-latitude cyclone finally existing off toward the east, we’ll see temperatures finally warm into the 50′s today with lighter winds at 10-15 mph. Most of us will see dominant sunshine as well. As for tomorrow, we’ll see temperatures even warmer, where most of the area will warm into the 60′s; perfect weather for doing something outside! A cold front will move through Saturday night, cooling things back down just in time for the new year.

