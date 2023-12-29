Warm Start Cool Finish

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures warm up on Saturday and cool down again on Sunday. After chilly start to the day Saturday highs will climb into the low 60s ahead of a cold front later in the day. Behind the front highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and stay there most of the upcoming week. On Tuesday a weak storm moves over the area increasing the chance for some scattered showers mainly across the southern half of the Panhandle. Another storm by Friday of next week also brings a chance of precipitation but forecast models are not in agreement with one bringing only a small chance of showers and another bringing snow. Stay tuned!

