Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite icy conditions in the area.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Residents in a North Dakota neighborhood received their long-awaited Christmas gifts this week thanks to a delivery driver’s extra effort.

Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside the United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their packages.

UPS driver Alisha Bandle Thomas stopped at the church to hand out the packages amid icy conditions in the area.

Thomas said it has been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads have been covered in ice.

The delivery driver had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered Thursday.

She said she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made the stop at the church for them to pick up their parcels.

Thomas said she was glad to put a smile on her customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people after they say officers found multiple guns during a...
Amarillo police: 2 arrested on multiple charges after guns found during stop
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or...
Randall County officials: Suspect stole more than 750 gallons of diesel
The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire...
Dimmitt community comes together to help family after house fire
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door

Latest News

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party
Amarillo police are responding a to a traffic crash at Amarillo Boulevard and Tennessee.
Traffic impacted by crash at Amarillo Boulevard and Tennessee
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain