‘That’s why we’re here’: Panhandle Breast Health continues to educate public on cancer screening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health and other health experts stress the importance of early detection, access, advocacy and mammogram screenings.

“The early detection of breast cancer is the most important thing. There’s a 99% survival rate of five years out if it’s caught early enough. So that’s why we’re here,” said Judy Neill, executive director for Panhandle Breast Health.

This year, over 170 uninsured individuals received a free mammogram.

“Part of what we have to do again is educate people and let people know that we’re here and that we are available,” said Neill.

PBH partners with the BSA Harrington Cancer Center and Pampa Regional Medical Center to provide adequate and convenient health screenings.

“Finding time for yourself isn’t always easy, but maintaining regular health screenings like a mammogram is one of the best things you can do for your health. Annual mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage. Our dedicated experts at Harrington Breast Center are committed to providing you with the latest technology and comprehensive care. Whether you choose the convenience of our new 3D Mobile Coach or prefer an on-site visit, rest assured that your health journey is fully supported every step of the way. All services—from screening to diagnosis and treatment—are available within our BSA Health System for added convenience. Women who are 40 years and older are encouraged to schedule their annual screening mammogram using MyChart at mychart.bsahs.org or calling 806-212-1905.”

Pampa Regional Medical Center says the hospital’s 3D mammogram machine has been a game changer.

“I can tell you the process has improved over the years. It is not nearly as uncomfortable as it used to be, and our technology that we received here at the hospital is amazing. We are so thrilled with our new machine,” said Dr. Suzanne Presson, women’s health nurse practitioner at Pampa Regional Medical Center.

With one of the biggest barriers involving traveling, PBH would like to work with other rural hospitals in the area.

“We really want to take a close look at that this year, to determine where the need exists and where it would be best for us to contract with,” said Neill.

To see if you qualify for a free mammogram, click here.

