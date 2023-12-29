SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kyle Arrant, Tate Lombard and Kellan Kirkland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kyle Arrant, Tate Lombard and Kellan Kirkland on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kyle Arrant, NewsChannel 10:

NewsChannel 10 Head Engineer Kyle Arrant chats with us about Fantasy Football standings, upcoming NFL matchups and more!

Tate Lombard, Canyon Girls Basketball:

Canyon girls basketball head coach Tate Lombard talks to us about the Tatum Tough Tournament, preparing for their game with McNeil tonight and more!

Kellan Kirkland, Wildorado Boys Basketball:

Wildorado boys basketball head coach Kellan Kirkland chats with us about their strong start, what the senior class means to him and more!

