Panhandle Community Services to host Open Enrollment events in January

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is set to host its Open Enrollment events at Amarillo Public Library locations in January.

The events will be held to help people understand, apply for and enroll in Medicaid and Marketplace insurance. This includes helping people discover low-cost options and tax credits available through the Marketplace.

The events will take place at the following locations:

North Branch Library, 1500 N.E. 24th

Jan. 6, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th

Jan. 9, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th

Jan. 13, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Open Enrollment period for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until Jan. 15.

For more information or to schedule individual appointments, call Panhandle Community Services at 806-342-6176.

