Panhandle Community Services to host Open Enrollment events in January

Panhandle Community Services is set to host its Open Enrollment events at Amarillo Public...
Panhandle Community Services is set to host its Open Enrollment events at Amarillo Public Library locations in January.(Credit: Panhandle Community Services)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is set to host its Open Enrollment events at Amarillo Public Library locations in January.

The events will be held to help people understand, apply for and enroll in Medicaid and Marketplace insurance. This includes helping people discover low-cost options and tax credits available through the Marketplace.

The events will take place at the following locations:

North Branch Library, 1500 N.E. 24th

  • Jan. 6, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th

  • Jan. 9, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th

  • Jan. 13, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Open Enrollment period for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until Jan. 15.

For more information or to schedule individual appointments, call Panhandle Community Services at 806-342-6176.

