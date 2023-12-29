Palo Duro Canyon, Caprock Canyon State Parks participating in ‘First Day Hike’

Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - State parks across Texas are hosting “First Day Hikes” to celebrate the new year.

This year’s celebrations include ranger led hikes at Palo Duro Canyon and Caprock Canyon State Parks.

Whether you’re interested in exploring the prairies or catching the first sunset of the year, these parks have you covered.

Caprock Canyon State Park, located 90 miles outside of Amarillo, is participating by hosting a “First Day Hike on the Prairie”.

Hikers can expect to see many prairie dogs on the land and learn about various native plants and wildlife to the prairies. The hike will start at Canyon Rim Trailhead at 10 a.m. and is about two miles long.

For those looking to stay a little closer to town, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is hosting a “First Day Sunset Hike” starting at 5 p.m.

Those attending will meet at the Triassic Trailhead and can expect to hike for two miles. Hikers will learn about the tradition of “First Day Hikes” while enjoying a cascade of colors showering the sky in West Texas fashion.

“We just want people to start off the new year enjoying a fun recreational activity, so for Texas State Parks it’s just about getting the public to go out and enjoy nature and enjoy the public land Texas has to offer,” said Juliette Garza, Caprock Canyon State Park interpreter.

These hikes are described to be easy to moderate trails.

Park officials urge anyone who will be out at the state parks on Monday to dress accordingly. Hikers can plan their adventure by wearing comfortable shoes or boots, having one liter of water per mile, and wearing layers to keep warm.

Both parks will have normal operating hours on Monday, January 1, and both events are free to attend with paid park entrance.

For up-to-date park alerts, visit the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Facebook or the Caprock Canyons State Park Facebook.

