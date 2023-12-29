Grow with Us
High Plains Water District staff to begin annual water level measurements Tuesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District 1 will begin annual water level measurements on Tuesday.

According to a press release, staff will begin measurements in Castro, Deaf Smith and Parmer counties. When these districts are completed, preliminary data should be available on the district website.

The annual measurements are made in a network of about 1,400 privately-owned wells.

The observation wells are spaced at a density of about one well per nine square miles through the 16-county HPWD service area, according to the release.

“We want to let the public know that our staff will be visiting observation well sites from early January until the completion of this work effort, normally mid-March. They will be driving white pickup trucks that are clearly identified as High Plains Water District vehicles,” said Field Technician Supervisor Billy Barron.

The press release states all final results will be published on the HPWD interactive map.

