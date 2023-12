Gruver Greyhounds hold annual Holiday Classic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds are set to start their 2023 Holiday Classic on Friday morning. The classic will go until Saturday.

Below is the schedule:

Friday, December 29th

GYM TIME BOYS/GIRLS TEAMS Old 9:30 AM Girls Spearman vs. Claude HS 9:30 AM Girls Gruver vs. Perryton Old 10:50 AM Boys Highland Park vs. Stratford HS 10:50 AM Boys Spearman vs. Perryton Old 12:10 PM Girls West Plains vs. Bushland HS 12:10 PM Girls Claude vs. Friona Old 2:00 PM Boys Friona vs. Pampa HS 2:00 PM Boys Gruver vs. Claude Old 3:20 PM Girls Friona vs. West Plains HS 3:20 PM Girls Bushland vs. Gruver Old 4:40 PM Boys Stratford vs. Spearman HS 4:40 PM Boys Perryton vs. Highland Park Old 6:00 PM Boys Claude vs. Friona HS 6:00 PM Girls Perryton vs. Spearman Old 7:20 PM Boys NO GAME HS 7:20 PM Boys Pampa vs. Gruver

Saturday, December 30th

GYM TIME BOYS/GIRLS TEAMS Old 9:30 AM Girls NO GAME HS 9:30 AM Girls Claude vs. Perryton Old 10:50 AM Boys Pampa vs. Claude HS 10:50 AM Boys Gruver vs. Friona Old 12:10 PM Girls Perryton vs. Bushland HS 12:10 PM Girls Gruver vs. West Plains Old 2:00 PM Boys Spearman vs. Highland Park HS 2:00 PM Boys Stratford vs. Perryton Old 3:20 PM Girls Friona vs. Bushland HS 3:20 PM Girls West Plains vs. Spearman Old 4:40 PM Boys 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B HS 4:40 PM Boys 2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B Old 6:00 PM Boys 3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool B HS 6:00 PM Girls Gruver vs. Friona Old 7:20 PM Boys NO GAME HS 7:20 PM Boys 1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool B

Boys Pool A: Gruver, Claude, Friona, Pampa

Boys Pool B: Spearman, Perryton, Highland Park, Stratford

