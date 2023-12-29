Dalhart, Hartley fire departments implementing ‘HAAS Alert System’ for safer roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Texas Panhandle fire departments are implementing a new alert system to prevent collisions and improve road safety.

Drivers encounter all sorts of hazards on the road that they are suppose to slow down and move over for, such as emergency vehicles and work zones. If an emergency vehicle is in route, the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud system alerts drivers to slow down or move over.

This year, both the Dalhart Fire Department and Hartley Fire and EMS have added this system to its daily operations.

“Anything that’s going to help us be safe, not only just us as first responders, but everyone in the community, anybody on the road, that’s a benefit and that’s going to help everyone,” said Mario Garcia, fire chief for Dalhart Fire Department.

The HAAS Alert System is easy to install and sits right on top of the dash of an emergency vehicle. When first responders activate emergency lights, a signal is sent out to drivers on the road through an app called Waze or technology associated with their vehicle.

“We’re now working directly with automakers. So if you are driving a 2018 or newer Jeep, Dodge, Ram or Chrysler vehicle, you can now get those alerts directly in the dash of your vehicle,” said Brock Aun, vice president of communications for HAAS Alert.

Another benefit to the system is helping those with impaired hearing.

“You know, a lot of people driving down the highway now, they are either hearing impaired or they have their radio up. We come up behind people all the time, sirens blaring, but they still don’t move over because they don’t hear us,” said Scott White, fire chief for Hartley Fire and EMS.

HAAS Alert says the safety cloud system reduces the risk of collision by up to 90%.

