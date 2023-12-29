Grow with Us
Childress and Canyon boys, Tascosa and Canyon girls come away with wins in day one of Tatum Tough Tournament

Day 1 of 2023 Tatum Tough Tournament
Day 1 of 2023 Tatum Tough Tournament(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the Tatum Tough Tournament at Canyon High School has come to an end.

Game one saw great action between to local standout high school boys teams, the Nazareth Swifts and Childress Bobcats. The Bobcats came away with the win to start tournament action, 63-50 over the Swifts.

The girls portion of the tournament started with the Tascosa Lady Rebels and Godley Wildcats facing off. Godley came in as the #23 ranked team in 4A, but the Lady Rebels came out hot taking the win 55-41.

Canyon girls were up next playing a scrappy El Paso Americas team. The Lady Eagles won in a battle, 64-50 over the Trail Blazers.

To round out the night the Canyon Eagles faced off against the Brownfield Cubs. The Eagles separated themselves after the first quarter to come away with a huge win, 58-24 over Brownfield.

The Tatum Tough Tournament will continue tomorrow with pool play starting at 9:00 a.m. with a girls game against Godley and Robinson.

For the full schedule, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

