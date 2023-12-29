Amarillo boutique ‘Apricot Lane’ continues to thrive despite holiday sales slump

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite a national report indicating a holiday retail surge for local businesses, Apricot Lane faced a few challenges this season.

According to the National Retail Federation, reports say online shopping had it’s biggest year with a 9% increase.

As competition levels start to rise between online and local retailers, many local businesses suggest that shopping in-person gives a more personalized experience.

“You know, as we saw fall come down the line and sales slowed down, we pivoted and made sure that we didn’t buy, we didn’t overbuy for the holidays,” said Lindsey Williams, owner of Apricot Lane Boutique.

Local businesses like Apricot Lane, who saw a decline in sales this holiday season, hope to turn those lower numbers around by emphasizing a friendly customer experience.

“When you make a relationship with someone that you’ve come in to shop with and spend your money with and you get to know them as a friend, they’re going to be much more willing to come back,” said Williams.

