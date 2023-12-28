WT Enterprise Center registering for Blueprint meeting Jan. 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.

Organizers say Blueprint is a free program that provides aspiring entrepreneurs with essential tools and resources to navigate the landscape of starting and growing a successful business.

The program is led by WT Enterprise Center coaches and America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU consultants.

The one hour meeting will let attendees use a structured guide to help build a solid foundation for their business idea.

For more information or to register, visit the WT Enterprise Center website.

