WT Enterprise Center registering for Blueprint meeting Jan. 8
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.
Organizers say Blueprint is a free program that provides aspiring entrepreneurs with essential tools and resources to navigate the landscape of starting and growing a successful business.
The program is led by WT Enterprise Center coaches and America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU consultants.
The one hour meeting will let attendees use a structured guide to help build a solid foundation for their business idea.
For more information or to register, visit the WT Enterprise Center website.
