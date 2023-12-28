Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT Enterprise Center registering for Blueprint meeting Jan. 8

Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.
Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.(Source: WT Enterprise Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.

Organizers say Blueprint is a free program that provides aspiring entrepreneurs with essential tools and resources to navigate the landscape of starting and growing a successful business.

The program is led by WT Enterprise Center coaches and America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU consultants.

The one hour meeting will let attendees use a structured guide to help build a solid foundation for their business idea.

For more information or to register, visit the WT Enterprise Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
With the end of 2023 approaching, local nonprofit Amarillo Angels is seeking volunteers for...
‘The need is great’: Amarillo Angels in need of volunteers for upcoming year

Latest News

christmas lights generic
Christmas in the Hood concert cancelled due to illness
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or...
Randall County officials: Suspect stole more than 750 gallons of diesel
The deadline to register for the Center of Advancement and High Plains Food Bank cooking...
Center for Advancement, High Plains Food Bank to host ’Meals in a SNAP!’ workshop
The Don Harrington Discovery Center’s annual New Year’s Eve programming will kick off this...
Discovery Center’s ‘Ring in the New Year’ programming to feature special demos