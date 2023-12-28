Grow with Us
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Larry Wise, Trent Lankford and Connor Copley
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Larry Wise, Trent Lankford and Connor Copley on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Larry Wise, WTAMU Men’s Basketball:

WTAMU men’s basketball player Larry Wise tells us about their 10-1 season, his journey to WT and more!

Trent Lankford, Gruver Girls Basketball:

Gruver girls basketball head coach Trent Lankford chats with us about the team’s performance so far, what teams he has his eye on for district play and more!

Connor Copley, Bushland Boys Basketball:

Bushland boys basketball head coach Connor Copley talks to us about the Littlefield tournament, recaps the team’s performance during non-district games and more!

