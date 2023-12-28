Grow with Us
Randall County Sheriff’s Office moves citizens academy to once a month

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is changing how they run their citizens academy.

The goal is to make the citizens’ academy accessible and easier for residents to attend.

“We want every citizen in Randall County to be able to attend this academy and learn what we do,” said Chris Forbis, Randall County Sheriff. “They always gain a greater understanding of why we do what we do.”

The once 12-week program is now taking place one night a month for a whole year.

With the 12-week academy, the office saw people skipping weeks because of scheduling issues.

The change will lessen the financial impact for those attending because they will only have to pay for child care once a month instead of 12 nights once a week.

It will also give attendees time to digest what is taught for a month.

“We always want to showcase what we do here at the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Forbis. “A lot of people don’t understand what we do here. They see the patrol cars and they think that’s what we do, or they see the jail and they think that’s what we do. Well, we do those things but we do so much more.”

The first date is January 16 and the academy will run the second Tuesday of every month.

To register, click here.

