Randall County officials: Suspect stole more than 750 gallons of diesel
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons involved in stealing more than 750 gallons of diesel from a convenience store.
Officials say the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. on December 23.
According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541 and parked directly over the fuel tanks.
Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing underneath the car.
Officials say the person in the van then pumped around 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the car.
The van is a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate BWT-7309.
The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps.
If you know where to find this car, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5767.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.