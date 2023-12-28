Discovery Center’s ‘Ring in the New Year’ programming to feature special demos

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center’s annual New Year’s Eve programming will kick off this Sunday.

Organizers are inviting families end their year by learning something new at the Discovery Center, with scheduled science demonstrations taking place at 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The programming is included in regular admission or DHDC membership.

The Discovery Center’s New Year’s Eve hours will be from noon until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The center will be closed on New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit the Discovery Center website.

