Dimmitt community comes together to help family after housefire

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire right before Christmas.

Homeowner Yadira Villalba says she was by the kitchen when she saw the fire by the water heater.

Yadira says she started throwing water while her kids ran out. Her 13-year-old son called 911 and her daughter, who was in the shower, was able to get out in time.

“I’m glad that me and my kids were able to get out of that fire and nobody was injured, so that’s the most important thing to me right now,” said Yadira.

Heidi Villalba, Yadira’s sister, says the community has done a tremendous job with aiding support to her sister. The family’s roots are down deep in West Texas.

“We’ve participated in helping other family members, but it’s just rewarding and a blessing to see, what my sister has gone through and we get numerous phone calls, emails, text messages, ‘How can we help in this time of need?’ said Heidi. “And I love that, what’s what our community does, is they know when people need help and they’re there for us.”

Yadira says she tries to stay strong for her family. It’s been hard, but she thanks her mom, sister and the community for all the help they have given her.

“I’m just so happy, I’m blessed by how the community has come together to help me. I have no words to express myself of how I feel or how thankful I am for what they have been doing for me and my kids,” said Yadira.

The family has an account with Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union, and Heidi says they also have a GoFundMe to help get her sister back on her feet and to her regular life.

