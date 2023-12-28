Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dimmitt community comes together to help family after housefire

The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire...
The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire right before Christmas.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire right before Christmas.

Homeowner Yadira Villalba says she was by the kitchen when she saw the fire by the water heater.

Yadira says she started throwing water while her kids ran out. Her 13-year-old son called 911 and her daughter, who was in the shower, was able to get out in time.

“I’m glad that me and my kids were able to get out of that fire and nobody was injured, so that’s the most important thing to me right now,” said Yadira.

Heidi Villalba, Yadira’s sister, says the community has done a tremendous job with aiding support to her sister. The family’s roots are down deep in West Texas.

“We’ve participated in helping other family members, but it’s just rewarding and a blessing to see, what my sister has gone through and we get numerous phone calls, emails, text messages, ‘How can we help in this time of need?’ said Heidi. “And I love that, what’s what our community does, is they know when people need help and they’re there for us.”

Yadira says she tries to stay strong for her family. It’s been hard, but she thanks her mom, sister and the community for all the help they have given her.

“I’m just so happy, I’m blessed by how the community has come together to help me. I have no words to express myself of how I feel or how thankful I am for what they have been doing for me and my kids,” said Yadira.

The family has an account with Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union, and Heidi says they also have a GoFundMe to help get her sister back on her feet and to her regular life.

The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire...
The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire right before Christmas.(KFDA)
The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire...
The Dimmitt community has come together to help a family after they lost their home in a fire right before Christmas.(Provided by the Villalba family)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
With the end of 2023 approaching, local nonprofit Amarillo Angels is seeking volunteers for...
‘The need is great’: Amarillo Angels in need of volunteers for upcoming year

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center’s annual New Year’s Eve programming will kick off this...
Discovery Center’s ‘Ring in the New Year’ programming to feature special demos
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is changing how they run their citizens academy.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office moves citizens academy to once a month
Amarillo nonprofit looking for host families to open their home to overseas students
Amarillo nonprofit looking for host families to open their home to overseas students
Local nonprofit is looking for host families who will open their home to student from overseas
Local nonprofit is looking for host families who will open their home to student from overseas