Cool, Warm, Cool

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! We continue to be stuck in the same pattern today, with highs in the mid to upper 40′s with gusty and chilly NW winds. We will finally see a warm-up tomorrow where we could break 50 degrees for the first time in a while with calmer winds as well. A southwesterly flow will return to the region Saturday which could allow us to reach 60 degrees. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing temperatures back down similar to what we’ve seen the past few days to kick off the new year.

