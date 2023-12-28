Grow with Us
Chilly Start to 2024

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
It’s been yet another cool day across the Texas panhandles, but dry. We’ll see that trend continue, with cooler temperatures as we head into Thursday, with a low-end chance for some flurries and a light dusting in the far northeastern counties of the area. For the rest of us, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40°s. We’ll warm for the first half of the weekend, where we could get as high as 60° before a cold front for New Years Eve puts us down in the 40°s-50°s for the start of 2024!

