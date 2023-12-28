Center for Advancement, High Plains Food Bank to host ’Meals in a SNAP!’ workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for the Center of Advancement and High Plains Food Bank cooking workshop is January 3.

The Lucille and Leo Caiafa, Jr. Center for Advancement has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to host the Meals in a SNAP! Workshop, which is free to any woman in the community.

The workshop will take place Saturday, Jan. 6 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at 2308 S.W. 7th St.

Organizers say Brittani Hinders, HPFB nutrition educator, will teach attendees how to prepare nutritious food while on a budget. There will be a food demonstration and hands-on activity.

SNAP cookbooks will also be available to all attendees along with information on applying for SNAP benefits for those who qualify.

Organizers say space is limited. To register for the workshop, call 806-358-7803 or email cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

