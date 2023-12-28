Amarillo police: 2 arrested on multiple charges after guns found during stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people after they say officers found multiple guns during a felony stop.

Officials say around 4:00 p.m. Dec. 27, Neighborhood Police Officer Unit officers learned from a source that several known gang members were in possession of guns.

Officers learned from the same source of an address on N. Hill Street where the subjects would possibly be found.

Officials say PACE and NPO officers quickly established surveillance on the home.

A white Chevrolet Malibu was followed from the home and a traffic stop was initiated.

Officials say the car escaped for several blocks before stopping around the area of Magnolia Street near Hamlet Elementary School.

Before the stop, officials say officers observed “furtive movements” from the people in the car. A felony stop was then completed.

Officials say 19-year-old Jostavius Stiger, 19-year-old Clifton Holman, a girl and two juveniles were in the car.

Three handguns were found underneath the front right passenger seat.

Stiger and Holman were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for tampering, unlawful carry of a weapon, eluding and on view traffic.

Officials say a juvenile was taken to the police department to be interviewed on several other cases, then booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The other two people were released pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.