Amarillo nonprofit looking for host families to open their home to overseas students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since 1974, SHARE! Southwest have been connecting families with foreign exchange students.

A high school exchange program welcomes students from around the world to experience culture in America, and specifically the Panhandle area.

SHARE! has 18 student places in the Canyon-Amarillo area, 32 in the Panhandle area, and about 250 in the region.

“We are desperate for families, we need families. We have 8 students coming in the spring who desperately need families and they will be arriving before January 15, so we’re looking right now for families for them,” said Leigh Morgan, area coordinator for SHARE! Southwest.

This organization introduces into the Panhandle community students and cultures they may not get to know.

“We have families with children, and so their children are learning about countries such as Germany, Bolivia, Italy, just different things. They’re sharing their food, they’re sharing their culture, their experiences, and just recently their holiday experiences,” said Morgan.

To help the organization, you can refer a family. A $300 referral fee is offered if you refer a family that hosts.

