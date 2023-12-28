Amarillo doctor discusses new changes for asthma drug ‘Flovent’ happening next month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Doctors are warning patients about an inhaler switch coming in January.

A new Medicaid rebate rule influences GFK, a drug manufacturer, to discontinue the branded asthma inhaler Flovent and instead is making an “authorized generic” version that is equally effective and could be more affordable for patients.

“I think the most important thing is just to talk to your physician and make them aware of, ‘Hey, I don’t think I can get Flovent anymore, what can we use to replace it?’ And that’s where most physicians, particularly lung doctors, have plenty of alternatives they can choose from a drug like Flovent,” said Brian Weis, M.D., Interim Regional Dean, TTUHSC School of Medicine.

During this transition, it is unclear for the time being which insurance companies will approve coverage of the generic drug and the time it will take to do so.

For more information about the new Medicaid rebate rule and alternatives, visit CNN’s Health website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.