Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo doctor discusses new changes for asthma drug ‘Flovent’ happening next month

By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Doctors are warning patients about an inhaler switch coming in January.

A new Medicaid rebate rule influences GFK, a drug manufacturer, to discontinue the branded asthma inhaler Flovent and instead is making an “authorized generic” version that is equally effective and could be more affordable for patients.

“I think the most important thing is just to talk to your physician and make them aware of, ‘Hey, I don’t think I can get Flovent anymore, what can we use to replace it?’ And that’s where most physicians, particularly lung doctors, have plenty of alternatives they can choose from a drug like Flovent,” said Brian Weis, M.D., Interim Regional Dean, TTUHSC School of Medicine.

During this transition, it is unclear for the time being which insurance companies will approve coverage of the generic drug and the time it will take to do so.

For more information about the new Medicaid rebate rule and alternatives, visit CNN’s Health website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Amarillo police have arrested two people after they say officers found multiple guns during a...
Amarillo police: 2 arrested on multiple charges after guns found during stop

Latest News

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is finishing out another year of serving those who serve us.
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle helping those who protect and serve
Registration is open for the WT Enterprise Center’s next Blueprint meeting on January 8.
WT Enterprise Center registering for Blueprint meeting Jan. 8
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Connor Copley recaps Bushland's non-district play
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Connor Copley recaps Bushland's non-district play
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Trent Lankford shares which teams he's watching for district play
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Trent Lankford shares which teams he's watching for district play