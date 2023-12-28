Grow with Us
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle helping those who protect and serve

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is finishing out another year of serving those who serve us.

Many men and women risk their lives daily to protect our communities, and when tragedy strikes, The 100 Club steps in. The organization provides assistance for first responders and their families in a moment’s notice.

“Not many people are willing to put their life on the line for others, but these men and woman do, and the least we can do is stand behind them,” said Suzanne Talley, executive director.

The organization currently serves the top 26 counties in the Panhandle.

This year, the organization has given $51,000 in life-saving equipment and over $100,000 in line-of-duty benefits to officers and firefighters.

“Not only does it help the financial burden, but also it gives them a peace of mind to be able to step back and take that time to heal, mentally and physically,” Talley said.

The 100 Club says they had a successful year and are looking forward to doing more in 2024 as they celebrate 20 years.

To donate or become a member, visit the Texas Panhandle 100 Club website.

