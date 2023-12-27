Grow with Us
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Taylor Schulte and Preston Moore

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Taylor Schulte and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Taylor Schulte, Nazareth Boys Basketball Head Coach:

Nazareth boys basketball head coach Taylor Schulte tells us about the season so far, the Tatum Tough Tournament in Canyon tomorrow and more!

Preston Moore, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Our very own Preston Moore chats with Rylee Robinson about the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl tonight, changes in college football and more!

Preston also talks to us about football playoffs and how he’s feeling about the Dallas Cowboys!

