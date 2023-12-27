‘Something new is happening’: City of Perryton working on rebuilding downtown

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been six months since tragedy struck the City of Perryton and the community is still working on rebuilding what was lost.

The city is partnering with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission on plans for rebuilding downtown.

“We were fortunate to have the planning commission helping us with identifying funds that are potentially available for our community,” said Colby Waters, assistant city manager for the City of Perryton.

The PRCP discussed next steps regarding a Texas Community Development Block Grant that will be used to demolish seven structures on Main Street that were impacted by the tornado.

“The next step will be demolition of some of those structures that were destroyed and I think that will enliven spirits a bit. They’ll see something coming down, something new is happening. And we hope to follow that up really quick with some new construction,” said Waters.

The city also plans to incorporate a small business incubator and accelerator to help existing businesses affected by the tornado.

“I know some of those businesses won’t come back, but we would like to retain what we have. And we’d like to encourage new people to come in. Our CDC you know, is vital in trying to encourage new people to come and we have opportunity for those people,” said Elbre “Frosty” Hickerson, business owner and member of the Perryton Community Development Corporation.

The goal is to create a new desirable space with a touch of Perryton history for businesses to thrive.

