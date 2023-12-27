Grow with Us
Slowly Warming Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll definitely want to keep the jacket with you again today, as we’ll continue the theme of chilly and blustery conditions today with highs in the mid to upper 40′s and NW winds at 15-25 mph. We’ll be chilly again tomorrow, but with calmer winds. 50′s will return on Friday and New Year’s weekend (with some areas possibly hitting 60, especially Saturday). The dry setup of weather looks to continue for the next several days.

