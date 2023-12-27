Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day
Clovis police are investigating a crash this afternoon that left one person dead.
Clovis police investigating afternoon crash that left 1 dead
Ruben heads to Hereford to visit a local restaurant that’s proud to serve the community.
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant proud to serve Hereford
Ruben makes a stop in Happy to visit a bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle
It’s been six months since historical flooding impacted Amarillo, with Calico County sharing...
Amarillo restaurant thankful for community support following historic flooding

Latest News

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
Pit Bull Titan was rescued after being missing for three weeks.
Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home