Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a suspect after finding meth and fentanyl while conducting a search.

On December 21, members of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies report finding meth and fentanyl during the search, and they arrested one person for felony drug distribution charges.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was on parole through the State of Texas until 2039. This is the second arrest in two weeks for the Special Operations Unit where the suspect was serving a lengthy parole sentence.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity in Randall County, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office SOU at (806) 468-5862.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day
Ruben makes a stop in Happy to visit a bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Bed and breakfast attracting tourists to the Panhandle
Clovis police are investigating a crash this afternoon that left one person dead.
Clovis police investigating afternoon crash that left 1 dead
Ruben heads to Hereford to visit a local restaurant that’s proud to serve the community.
Ruben on the Road: Restaurant proud to serve Hereford
Hawaii's "Master of Disguise" was arrested following a years-long manhunt.
Man known as a ‘master of disguise’ arrested by officials after years-long manhunt

Latest News

With the end of 2023 approaching, local nonprofit Amarillo Angels is seeking volunteers for...
‘The need is great’: Amarillo Angels in need of volunteers for upcoming year
This holiday season, the Better Business Bureau compiled a list of the top scams to watch out...
Better Business Bureau shares how to avoid most common holiday scams
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced it presented two Amarillo nonprofits with...
Goodwill of Northwest Texas donates to Salvation Army, Amarillo Housing First
One person has died after a crash on Christmas Day near Groom.
Man dead after crash near Groom on Christmas Day