‘The need is great’: Amarillo Angels in need of volunteers for upcoming year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the end of 2023 approaching, local nonprofit Amarillo Angels is seeking volunteers for the upcoming year.

Amarillo Angels offers support to the foster care community through giving, relationship building and mentorship.

“This year, we hope to clear our waitlist, which has the most kiddos and families that it’s ever had. So the need is great, and we just need more volunteers to help serve and love and support and encourage and give hope to all these kiddos and families in the foster care system,” said Gwen Hicks, executive director for Amarillo Angels.

Two unique programs, ‘The Love Box’ and ‘Dare to Dream’ focus on creating a relationship with those in the foster care system.

“Our Dare to Dream mentoring program is a beautiful program where volunteers meet with a youth bi-monthly and just help them navigate life,” said Hicks.

The program serves kids age 11 to 22 and helps them set goals and navigate life after transitioning out of the foster care system at age 18.

“We want to be there to help them manage that transition, whatever decision they make. And then before that, we want to be there to help them decide and make a good plan for the future,” said Hicks.

The ‘Dare to Dream’ program is in need of 11 mentors, while 46 families are in need of a ‘Love Box’ volunteer or group.

“Our Love Box program is designed to support the families who are fostering in our area. The number one thing they say they need is more support,” said Hicks.

“It has transformed our life in knowing that someone is there for us. You know, when we first started doing this, we felt alone. We didn’t know what to do, we didn’t know who to reach out to,” said an Amarillo Angel’s foster mom.

