‘Hunger doesn’t take that holiday’: Snack Pak 4 Kids keeping students fed during winter break

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This winter break, Snack Pak 4 Kids has provided over 17,000 snack packs to help fight food insecurities when students are out of school.

Many students experience food insecurities during the weekend and often don’t know how they will get their next meal. This is where Snack Pak 4 Kids assists those families to guarantee these children don’t go hungry.

The organization started in 2010 with 10 families needing assistance and has since grown to serve over 36,000 kids in multiple school districts and states.

Along with these efforts to ensure children aren’t going hungry on the weekends, the organization is distributing additional winter break snack packs for those in the program to last through the break.

“We stay busy over the holidays because hunger doesn’t take that holiday,” said Becky Stogner, operations manager at Snack Pak 4 Kids.

These packs provide low-sugar, high-protein nutritious options from brands that kids know and love.

Winter break snack packs can be picked up on January 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Caprock High School, 3001 S.E. 34th Ave.
  • Hamlet Elementary, 705 Sycamore Ave.
  • Rogers Elementary, 920 N. Mirror St.
  • Wills Elementary, 3500 W. 11th Ave.
  • St. Stephen Church of Amarillo, 4600 S. Western St.

Through the generosity of volunteers and the efforts from Snack Pak 4 Kids, nutritious snacks and meals are reaching the hands of young ones, fostering a brighter, healthier future.

