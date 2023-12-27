Grow with Us
Holiday Hoops Report: #25 Palo Duro Dons

VIDEO: Holiday Hoops Report: #25 Palo Duro Dons
By Preston Moore
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Marques Loftis is the new head coach of the Palo Duro Dons, and with a 11-3 record, he’s lofting them to new heights.

The Dons are ranked 25th in the state right now, with not one, but two wins over last year’s state semifinalist Randall.

Their success is in large part thanks to Coach Loftis, but he directs his thanks to his coachable players.

The Dons have been a great basketball team for years, and they’re still seeing marked improvements in multiple important statistical categories.

TeamPoints Per GameOpponent Points Per GameField Goal PercentageThree Point PercentageSteals Per Game
2022-23 Palo Duro Dons65.959.144.4%35.1%9.6
2023-24 Palo Duro Dons73.651.948.2%39.6%13.5

Coach Loftis’s crew is averaging nearly eight more points per game compared to last year and holding opponents to an average of over eight points per game less than last year.

They’re shooting at a higher clip from both beyond and inside the three-point line, and on a team known for its fast game pace, they’re averaging a whopping 13.5 steals per game.

The Dons still have a few weeks until district play starts, but it won’t be a cake walk by any means.

As of right now, four out of five teams in the district have a winning record, including 15-4 Tascosa and an Amarillo High Sandies team ranked seventh in the state.

Palo Duro opens up district play on January 12th at home against Tascosa.

