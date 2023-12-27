Holiday Hoops Report: #25 Palo Duro Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Marques Loftis is the new head coach of the Palo Duro Dons, and with a 11-3 record, he’s lofting them to new heights.

The Dons are ranked 25th in the state right now, with not one, but two wins over last year’s state semifinalist Randall.

Their success is in large part thanks to Coach Loftis, but he directs his thanks to his coachable players.

They all know me, they come hang out in the office and eat my candy and everything. They’ve grown to where they like being around me and it’s easier to coach kids like that, who want to be around you. They let you coach them hard [and] hold them accountable. You want kids like that. You don’t want the kids who, you say something to them, and they’re all mad, or anything like that. I’ve kind of settled in and they’ve bought in. They know me and I know them, it’s been fun.

The Dons have been a great basketball team for years, and they’re still seeing marked improvements in multiple important statistical categories.

Team Points Per Game Opponent Points Per Game Field Goal Percentage Three Point Percentage Steals Per Game 2022-23 Palo Duro Dons 65.9 59.1 44.4% 35.1% 9.6 2023-24 Palo Duro Dons 73.6 51.9 48.2% 39.6% 13.5

Coach Loftis’s crew is averaging nearly eight more points per game compared to last year and holding opponents to an average of over eight points per game less than last year.

They’re shooting at a higher clip from both beyond and inside the three-point line, and on a team known for its fast game pace, they’re averaging a whopping 13.5 steals per game.

The Dons still have a few weeks until district play starts, but it won’t be a cake walk by any means.

As of right now, four out of five teams in the district have a winning record, including 15-4 Tascosa and an Amarillo High Sandies team ranked seventh in the state.

Palo Duro opens up district play on January 12th at home against Tascosa.

