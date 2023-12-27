Grow with Us
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger brothers to stop arguing about gifts.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger brothers to stop arguing about gifts.

Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said detectives learned three siblings went Christmas shopping with their mother on Dec. 24 before going to their grandmother’s house.

According to police, 14- and 15-year-old brothers and their 23-year-old sister Abrielle Baldwin began arguing over Christmas presents.

Police said the 14-year-old shot Baldwin, who was holding her 11-month-old child in a baby carrier, in the chest when she told her brothers to stop arguing.

Then his older brother shot him in retaliation for shooting their sister, detectives said.

Baldwin was taken to the hospital where she died. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said her baby was not hurt.

“She was just a woman going about life with her two kids, trying to make a living and trying to make it,” Gualtieri said in a news conference.

The 14-year-old was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old called his mother and was taken to a mental health facility and will be transferred to the custody of the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center when he’s released.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

